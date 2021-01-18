JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South Band to perform at presidential inauguration this week

Although security threats will make Wednesday’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris a little different than some, the inauguration will feature a loud helping of Mississippi talent, courtesy of the Jackson State University band.

JSU’s band, dubbed the Sonic Boom of the South, announced Monday the band had been invited to this week’s inauguration and will perform during the celebration.

“The JSU Sonic Boom of the South is honored to accept the invitation of our next President and VP Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to perform during inauguration celebrations!” school officials wrote on social media. “Thank you for making the Boom a part of this historic moment for our nation.”

