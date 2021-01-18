Mississippi reports more coronavirus cases, deaths as 7-day average of new cases bounces up slightly

Mississippi reported additional new coronavirus cases and deaths Monday as the state continues to rapidly rollout vaccinations across the state.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 5,524. In the first 17 days of January 739 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Monday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Monday 1,457 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 253,932.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,945 on Monday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,161 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2058 70 72 15 Alcorn 2640 53 128 20 Amite 980 25 54 7 Attala 1937 59 173 34 Benton 818 23 45 10 Bolivar 3978 108 225 31 Calhoun 1361 21 27 4 Carroll 1045 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1839 44 53 15 Choctaw 605 13 1 0 Claiborne 866 25 45 9 Clarke 1389 60 110 30 Clay 1594 33 24 3 Coahoma 2337 54 128 11 Copiah 2419 49 75 9 Covington 2130 71 135 39 De Soto 17197 175 111 22 Forrest 5992 119 224 50 Franklin 666 15 40 4 George 1993 38 59 7 Greene 1102 29 52 6 Grenada 2184 70 155 32 Hancock 2734 59 69 14 Harrison 13502 193 477 61 Hinds 16280 322 783 113 Holmes 1687 67 103 20 Humphreys 830 24 33 8 Issaquena 159 6 0 0 Itawamba 2629 59 125 22 Jackson 10407 183 217 29 Jasper 1708 35 35 2 Jefferson 543 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 848 25 8 1 Jones 6375 110 217 41 Kemper 772 20 44 9 Lafayette 4966 92 188 54 Lamar 4875 65 52 13 Lauderdale 5873 180 411 89 Lawrence 1026 17 27 2 Leake 2311 64 90 14 Lee 8819 141 214 41 Leflore 3004 105 234 51 Lincoln 2976 85 171 36 Lowndes 5381 116 247 55 Madison 8262 162 354 68 Marion 2120 72 157 23 Marshall 3426 65 64 15 Monroe 3543 105 189 54 Montgomery 1096 34 54 9 Neshoba 3383 152 196 56 Newton 1928 42 86 14 Noxubee 1105 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3938 80 214 36 Panola 3707 79 102 13 Pearl River 3297 99 158 33 Perry 1022 31 21 7 Pike 2635 77 119 34 Pontotoc 3653 53 64 5 Prentiss 2456 52 99 15 Quitman 691 8 0 0 Rankin 10749 211 385 58 Scott 2466 45 39 4 Sharkey 430 17 43 8 Simpson 2357 67 157 19 Smith 1208 23 59 8 Stone 1436 21 84 11 Sunflower 2849 69 117 16 Tallahatchie 1410 34 49 7 Tate 2724 62 80 19 Tippah 2417 50 108 7 Tishomingo 1863 59 101 27 Tunica 867 21 18 2 Union 3447 60 125 21 Walthall 1123 36 67 13 Warren 3534 98 168 38 Washington 4800 123 189 39 Wayne 2013 31 69 11 Webster 924 24 58 11 Wilkinson 584 25 24 5 Winston 2005 64 114 33 Yalobusha 1170 34 82 22 Yazoo 2459 55 139 18 Total 253,932 5,524 9,944 1,829

