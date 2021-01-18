Police say road rage on Mississippi interstate may have led to shooting
A Mississippi man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot at a semi-truck in a road rage incident on Interstate 55 Friday.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Markea C. Simmons, 25, and charged him with attempted murder and drive-by shooting charges.
Deputies said Markea who was in a Chevrolet Tahoe fired shots into the cab of a semi-truck at approximately 1 p.m. Friday on Interstate 55 in Yazoo County.
The driver was not injured.
You Might Like
Mississippi reports more than 100,000 residents already vaccinated as state works to reallocate remaining doses
More than 100,000 people in Mississippi have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and officials are taking further... read more