Mississippi reports lower-than-average new coronavirus cases, but dozens more deaths

Mississippi reported the lowest, single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases since Christmas Tuesday, but dozens more deaths blamed on the virus.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 51 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,574. In the first 19 days of January 790 deaths have been reported, making it third on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported. In August, 813 were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Tuesday 1,193 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 255,125.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,880 on Tuesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,120 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2070 70 72 15 Alcorn 2654 53 128 20 Amite 984 26 54 7 Attala 1942 59 173 34 Benton 820 23 45 10 Bolivar 3997 109 225 31 Calhoun 1365 21 27 4 Carroll 1048 21 47 9 Chickasaw 1850 44 53 15 Choctaw 609 13 1 0 Claiborne 866 25 45 9 Clarke 1398 62 111 30 Clay 1598 33 24 3 Coahoma 2410 54 128 11 Copiah 2427 49 75 9 Covington 2146 72* 135 39 De Soto 17257 180 112 23 Forrest 6009 120 224 50 Franklin 667 15 40 4 George 1998 39 59 7 Greene 1104 29 52 6 Grenada 2194 71 154 32 Hancock 2744 59 69 14 Harrison 13567 194 477 62 Hinds 16331 322 784 114 Holmes 1687 67 103 20 Humphreys 831 24 33 8 Issaquena 159 6 0 0 Itawamba 2637 59 125 22 Jackson 10453 184 217 29 Jasper 1727 36 35 2 Jefferson 549 19 30 4 Jefferson Davis 853 26 8 1 Jones 6434 112 217 41 Kemper 776 20 44 9 Lafayette 4991 93 188 54 Lamar 4885 65 52 13 Lauderdale 5902 186 422 93 Lawrence 1029 17 27 2 Leake 2317 65 90 14 Lee 8864 141 214 41 Leflore 3041 107 234 52 Lincoln 2980 85 171 36 Lowndes 5405 116 249 55 Madison 8314 164 358 69 Marion 2130 73 157 24 Marshall 3440 66 64 15 Monroe 3558 105 189 54 Montgomery 1098 34 54 9 Neshoba 3396 152 196 56 Newton 1934 44 86 14 Noxubee 1108 22 34 4 Oktibbeha 3953 81 214 36 Panola 3723 79 102 13 Pearl River 3301 100 158 33 Perry 1026 31 21 7 Pike 2637 78 119 34 Pontotoc 3678 53 64 5 Prentiss 2465 52 99 15 Quitman 696 8 0 0 Rankin 10804 212 387 58 Scott 2480 46 44 4 Sharkey 431 17 43 8 Simpson 2364 67 157 19 Smith 1214 24 59 8 Stone 1447 21 84 11 Sunflower 2866 71 116 17 Tallahatchie 1419 34 49 7 Tate 2731 62 80 19 Tippah 2430 50 108 7 Tishomingo 1893 61 101 27 Tunica 873 21 18 2 Union 3459 60 125 21 Walthall 1123 36 67 13 Warren 3548 98 168 38 Washington 4803 124 188 39 Wayne 2029 32 69 11 Webster 928 24 58 11 Wilkinson 587 25 24 5 Winston 2016 66 114 35 Yalobusha 1178 34 82 22 Yazoo 2470 56 139 18 Total 255,125 5,574 9,968 1,842 * Note: One death in Covington county was counted in error, and has been removed.

