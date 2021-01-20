Children kidnapped from NY foster home by masked men found safe in Alabama, police say
Two young children forcibly taken from their western New York foster home were found Wednesday after authorities tracked a rental car to Alabama and found them on the floor of the backseat, police said.
Police Chief Andrew Forsythe of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and his 3-year-old sister Shekeria Cash was taken into custody and being interviewed.
Authorities said the two children were taken from their foster home in a Rochester suburb on Monday night, after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window and tied up a woman and two other children.
Forsythe said the investigation found blood evidence, which was processed and led to a local car rental, and the vehicle was tracked to Montgomery, Alabama. Law enforcement observed the woman leaving and conducted a stop, finding the children under a blanket.
Forsythe said the investigation was ongoing and declined to talk about the men accused of doing the break-in.
