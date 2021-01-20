Mississippi lawmaker introduces bill that would find anyone who performs an abortion guilty of murder

A Mississippi lawmaker has introduced a new bill that would find anyone who performs or induces an abortion guilty of murder.

The bill, written by Rep. Dan Eubanks of DeSoto, would also make it a felony for anyone to willfully cause an abortion. Click here for House Bill 338.

The move comes a little more than a year after a federal appeals court said Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks was unconstitutional, siding with a 2018 ruling from U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves.

Reeves also blocked a law passed by state legislators that was more restrictive and would ban most abortions at about six weeks.

Mississippi filed a brief in 2020 with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking clarification on the unconstitutionality of the 15-week abortion ban.

