Mississippi man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his father to death

A Mississippi man was charged with murder after he brutally attacked and stabbed his own father, who later died of his injuries.

John William Anderson, 36, of Gulfport was charged Wednesday after his father Thomas Anderson, 62, died from injuries after he was attacked a week prior.

Gulfport police said they were called to an address on Demaret Drive on Jan. 12 where a person had been stabbed.

When officers got to the scene they found Thomas Anderson lying in the road, bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

John Williams Anderson was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested, initially charged with aggravated domestic violence. His charges were upgraded after his father died from his injuries.

John Williams Anderson was being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

The victim worked for decades in production at WLOX-TV on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

