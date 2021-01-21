Alabama man arrested in Mississippi on multiple firearms charges

A Birmingham, Alabama, man was arrested on Jan. 14 in the Southern District of Mississippi and has been charged with multiple firearms offenses.

A 21-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges JeCorey Tyshawn Edwards Allen, 26, with one count of dealing in firearms without a license, one count of traveling across state lines while dealing in firearms without a license and 19 counts of falsifying information on firearm acquisition records.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Alabama indicted Allen on January 29, 2020.

According to the indictment, between Nov. 2018 and July 2019, Allen illegally purchased at least 19 pistols from several licensed Birmingham firearm dealers and traveled out of state to sell the guns.

Allen falsified the forms, specifically stating that he was the actual purchaser when in fact he was purchasing the firearms for other individuals.

The maximum penalty for dealing in firearms without a license is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and no more than three years of supervised release. The maximum penalty for crossing state lines while dealing in firearms without a license is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and no more than three years of supervised release. The maximum penalty for each count of falsifying information on ATF form 4473 is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and no more than three years of supervised release.

The ATF investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Cross is prosecuting.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

