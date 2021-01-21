Former Jackson police officer pleads guilty to obstruction by attempting to hide relationship with minor

A former Jackson police officer pleaded guilty to obstruction of a federal investigation by trying to conceal his relationship with a minor female.

Mark Coleman, 57, pleaded guilty Thursday before United States District Judge Tom S. Lee.

Officials say that Coleman destroyed and concealed text messages and images of a minor female, after Coleman learned that the 16-year-old female with whom he had a relationship had been reported as a runaway. Coleman attempted to delete text messages and images of the female from his phone in an attempt to prevent federal investigators from connecting him to the runaway.

His attempt at concealing his relationship failed, and Coleman was arrested.

He was charged in a federal criminal indictment on July 14, 2020.

Coleman’s sentencing hearing is set for April 29, 2021. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Glenda R. Haynes is prosecuting the case.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

