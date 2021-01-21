Suspect arrested in connection with Southwest Mississippi shooting
One person has been charged in connection with a shooting in Jefferson County.
Jamarrio Sampson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony malicious mischief in connection with a Sunday shooting in the parking lot of a water tower on U.S. 61 South near Geoghegan Road.
Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr. told WLBTS News that his office continues to investigate the shooting and more arrests are pending.
