Suspect arrested in connection with Southwest Mississippi shooting

One person has been charged in connection with a shooting in Jefferson County.

Jamarrio Sampson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony malicious mischief in connection with a Sunday shooting in the parking lot of a water tower on U.S. 61 South near Geoghegan Road.

Sheriff James E. Bailey Sr. told WLBTS News that his office continues to investigate the shooting and more arrests are pending.

