Pug rescued after witness sees it tossed off Mississippi bridge

A black pug seen being thrown off a Mississippi bridge has been rescued, a local animal shelter reported.

Vicksburg Animal Shelter Director Kacie Lindsey said a witness saw the dog being thrown off the Polk Street Bridge on Tuesday. The witness noticed the dog was still in the bayou later and called the shelter.

Lindsey urged the dog’s owner to call the Vicksburg Animal Shelter at 601-636-6982 and provide identifying information like the collar the dog was wearing, the dog’s name, whether the dog is a male or female and any other identifying information.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

