New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

Published 10:17 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages are dropping, but deaths from people already sick with the virus continue to pile up, the latest stats released Saturday from the state show.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 39 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 5,752.

In the first 23 days of January 968 deaths have been reported, making it second on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Saturday 1,856 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 263,023.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,736 on Saturday. It was the lowest 7-day average of new cases in nearly a month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,868 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2136 71 72 15
Alcorn 2723 54 128 20
Amite 1014 26 54 7
Attala 1969 63 173 36
Benton 856 23 45 10
Bolivar 4104 109 225 31
Calhoun 1408 22 28 4
Carroll 1066 22 47 9
Chickasaw 1890 44 53 15
Choctaw 632 13 1 0
Claiborne 883 25 45 9
Clarke 1472 62 122 30
Clay 1658 37 24 3
Coahoma 2480 54 129 11
Copiah 2490 49 79 9
Covington 2199 73 136 39
De Soto 17675 191 113 24
Forrest 6177 124 224 50
Franklin 699 17 40 4
George 2043 39 59 7
Greene 1135 29 52 6
Grenada 2232 72 154 32
Hancock 2918 62 69 14
Harrison 14224 204 481 65
Hinds 16813 331 795 119
Holmes 1717 68 103 20
Humphreys 846 24 33 8
Issaquena 160 6 0 0
Itawamba 2680 63 125 22
Jackson 10839 190 217 30
Jasper 1795 38 36 2
Jefferson 568 21 40 5
Jefferson Davis 883 29 8 1
Jones 6668 114 217 41
Kemper 805 20 45 9
Lafayette 5162 98 188 54
Lamar 5039 65 52 13
Lauderdale 6097 192 430 94
Lawrence 1065 17 27 2
Leake 2373 67 89 14
Lee 9050 144 214 41
Leflore 3111 109 234 52
Lincoln 3056 88 173 37
Lowndes 5518 120 256 56
Madison 8568 168 359 69
Marion 2220 73 158 24
Marshall 3552 70 64 15
Monroe 3671 108 189 55
Montgomery 1116 36 54 9
Neshoba 3485 154 197 56
Newton 1990 46 86 15
Noxubee 1129 26 35 6
Oktibbeha 4059 82 215 36
Panola 3848 81 102 13
Pearl River 3468 105 158 33
Perry 1045 31 21 7
Pike 2689 81 125 34
Pontotoc 3762 58 66 6
Prentiss 2525 53 99 15
Quitman 708 9 0 0
Rankin 11167 219 390 60
Scott 2596 48 61 4
Sharkey 451 17 43 8
Simpson 2421 71 157 20
Smith 1292 26 60 8
Stone 1514 25 84 14
Sunflower 2914 75 116 19
Tallahatchie 1562 35 50 7
Tate 2796 62 80 19
Tippah 2492 50 108 7
Tishomingo 1941 61 102 27
Tunica 888 21 18 2
Union 3556 63 125 21
Walthall 1143 37 68 13
Warren 3674 103 169 38
Washington 4923 125 189 39
Wayne 2126 34 69 11
Webster 961 24 58 11
Wilkinson 598 25 24 5
Winston 2073 71 116 37
Yalobusha 1220 34 82 22
Yazoo 2552 56 139 18
Total 263,023 5,752 10,071 1,873
