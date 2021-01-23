New coronavirus case averages decline, but deaths pile up in Mississippi

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages are dropping, but deaths from people already sick with the virus continue to pile up, the latest stats released Saturday from the state show.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 39 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 5,752.

In the first 23 days of January 968 deaths have been reported, making it second on the list of most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. In December, 982 deaths were reported.

If the pace of deaths reported in January were to continue through the end of the month, the state may see as many as 1,300 deaths.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Saturday 1,856 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 263,023.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,736 on Saturday. It was the lowest 7-day average of new cases in nearly a month.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,868 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 207,769 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2136 71 72 15 Alcorn 2723 54 128 20 Amite 1014 26 54 7 Attala 1969 63 173 36 Benton 856 23 45 10 Bolivar 4104 109 225 31 Calhoun 1408 22 28 4 Carroll 1066 22 47 9 Chickasaw 1890 44 53 15 Choctaw 632 13 1 0 Claiborne 883 25 45 9 Clarke 1472 62 122 30 Clay 1658 37 24 3 Coahoma 2480 54 129 11 Copiah 2490 49 79 9 Covington 2199 73 136 39 De Soto 17675 191 113 24 Forrest 6177 124 224 50 Franklin 699 17 40 4 George 2043 39 59 7 Greene 1135 29 52 6 Grenada 2232 72 154 32 Hancock 2918 62 69 14 Harrison 14224 204 481 65 Hinds 16813 331 795 119 Holmes 1717 68 103 20 Humphreys 846 24 33 8 Issaquena 160 6 0 0 Itawamba 2680 63 125 22 Jackson 10839 190 217 30 Jasper 1795 38 36 2 Jefferson 568 21 40 5 Jefferson Davis 883 29 8 1 Jones 6668 114 217 41 Kemper 805 20 45 9 Lafayette 5162 98 188 54 Lamar 5039 65 52 13 Lauderdale 6097 192 430 94 Lawrence 1065 17 27 2 Leake 2373 67 89 14 Lee 9050 144 214 41 Leflore 3111 109 234 52 Lincoln 3056 88 173 37 Lowndes 5518 120 256 56 Madison 8568 168 359 69 Marion 2220 73 158 24 Marshall 3552 70 64 15 Monroe 3671 108 189 55 Montgomery 1116 36 54 9 Neshoba 3485 154 197 56 Newton 1990 46 86 15 Noxubee 1129 26 35 6 Oktibbeha 4059 82 215 36 Panola 3848 81 102 13 Pearl River 3468 105 158 33 Perry 1045 31 21 7 Pike 2689 81 125 34 Pontotoc 3762 58 66 6 Prentiss 2525 53 99 15 Quitman 708 9 0 0 Rankin 11167 219 390 60 Scott 2596 48 61 4 Sharkey 451 17 43 8 Simpson 2421 71 157 20 Smith 1292 26 60 8 Stone 1514 25 84 14 Sunflower 2914 75 116 19 Tallahatchie 1562 35 50 7 Tate 2796 62 80 19 Tippah 2492 50 108 7 Tishomingo 1941 61 102 27 Tunica 888 21 18 2 Union 3556 63 125 21 Walthall 1143 37 68 13 Warren 3674 103 169 38 Washington 4923 125 189 39 Wayne 2126 34 69 11 Webster 961 24 58 11 Wilkinson 598 25 24 5 Winston 2073 71 116 37 Yalobusha 1220 34 82 22 Yazoo 2552 56 139 18 Total 263,023 5,752 10,071 1,873

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

