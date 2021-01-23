January 23, 2021

What does it take to be in top 1% of wealth in Mississippi?

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:29 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

Windfall used its 2020 consumer financial database to determine the net worth required to rank in the top 1% of each state. The analysis used population estimates from the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau and net worth estimates from Windfall’s wealth database of more than 80 million households.

Here’s what Mississippi’s numbers look like:

– Minimum net worth of the state’s top 1%: $766,205 (299.6% more than median net worth)
– Median net worth of all Mississippi homeowners: $191,736
– Homeowners with net worth of $1 million or more: 17,035
– 2019 total population: 2,976,149

Mississippi has the lowest requirement of all 50 states for entering the top 1%, with a minimum net worth of $766,000. Residents in Madison, a suburb of Jackson, are the wealthiest in the state. Founders and owners of Capital Investors James and Thomas Duff are each worth $1.4 billion and stand as the richest billionaires in Mississippi.

For each state, the minimum net worth required to qualify in the top 1% for that state is included, along with the median net worth of all homeowners with a primary residence in that state, and total homeowners with a net worth of $1 million or more. Net worth represents an individual’s assets like homes, cars, and investments, less their liabilities like mortgage and other debt.

Windfall visualized the net worth required to qualify for each state and other related statistics in an interactive map and table. Reach out to the media contact below for codes you can use to embed these visualizations in your own story.

State

Net worth to be in the top
1% (personal net worth)

Homeowner population
with net worth $1M+

Median net worth — all home
owners (primary residence)

Alabama

$1,803,910

130,567

$229,475

Alaska

$1,261,447

10,558

$296,411

Arizona

$2,982,899

375,536

$375,113

Arkansas

$1,439,149

57,232

$194,595

California

$6,806,380

3,613,018

$911,086

Colorado

$3,967,712

403,322

$522,170

Connecticut

$3,603,629

196,032

$369,295

Delaware

$2,360,634

41,801

$329,068

Florida

$3,635,565

1,325,560

$387,564

Georgia

$2,207,434

377,896

$279,469

Hawaii

$6,905,465

175,603

$1,139,027

Idaho

$1,657,975

39,749

$331,927

Illinois

$1,895,250

343,316

$244,217

Indiana

$922,903

57,800

$180,654

Iowa

$1,534,319

68,234

$208,306

Kansas

$912,709

24,441

$198,834

Kentucky

$1,562,419

98,823

$225,180

Louisiana

$1,522,251

89,762

$208,740

Maine

$1,508,803

26,395

$285,696

Maryland

$2,824,399

308,069

$376,423

Massachusetts

$4,365,167

581,742

$681,345

Michigan

$1,967,866

308,760

$253,696

Minnesota

$2,420,821

270,438

$353,390

Mississippi

$766,205

17,035

$191,736

Missouri

$1,110,749

71,969

$204,411

Montana

$1,740,129

24,889

$328,842

Nebraska

$1,517,525

38,495

$231,517

Nevada

$3,158,259

162,927

$416,550

New Hampshire

$2,701,801

70,538

$412,323

New Jersey

$3,546,260

590,571

$517,010

New Mexico

$1,126,122

25,323

$225,564

New York

$4,241,636

1,227,892

$590,957

North Carolina

$2,430,515

415,134

$286,351

North Dakota

$1,498,043

14,946

$260,449

Ohio

$1,509,848

234,587

$203,726

Oklahoma

$1,376,750

68,417

$182,466

Oregon

$3,330,527

267,425

$504,971

Pennsylvania

$2,002,334

385,047

$253,313

Rhode Island

$3,008,866

55,759

$417,878

South Carolina

$2,334,499

192,729

$269,865

South Dakota

$1,445,840

18,037

$300,294

Tennessee

$2,521,778

322,209

$307,051

Texas

$1,257,403

409,951

$243,436

Utah

$1,762,640

78,732

$406,109

Vermont

$3,105,232

55,926

$565,563

Virginia

$2,807,791

416,144

$371,756

Washington

$4,312,158

619,983

$589,410

Washington D.C.

$5,403,750

68,303

$974,364

West Virginia

$1,412,586

33,835

$217,402

Wisconsin

$1,924,712

188,308

$292,358

Wyoming

$1,694,186

11,083

$299,279

Based in San Francisco, Windfall is on a mission to help data-driven organizations more effectively identify, understand, and engage affluent consumers with the industry’s most reliable and accurate dataset available.

