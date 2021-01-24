13-year-old girl stabbed to death inside Walmart; 4 younger girls arrested in crime
Louisiana authorities have arrested four girls, aged 12 to 14, in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl during a fight inside a Walmart store.
A 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested after the older girl died at a hospital Saturday in Lake Charles, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday on Facebook.
The message said one girl was arrested on a second-degree murder charge and three on charges accusing them as principals to second-degree murder.
