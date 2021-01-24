Mississippi father sought after 2-year-old found dead in truck

A manhunt was underway Sunday for a Mississippi father wanted in connection with the death of his child, after she was found in an abandoned truck.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee told WLBT-TV that deputies were searching for James Harrison Jr.

Harrison was reportedly last seen on Thursday and reportedly appeared disoriented.

The 2-year-old girl was found in an abandoned truck in Scott County along with a 7-year-old, who was alive and was identified as Harrison’s stepchild.

Harrison is a white male, weighs approximately 140 pounds and was last seen walking on Ponderosa road near Lake, Mississippi Friday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Scott County or Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

