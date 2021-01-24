Police officer’s gun discharges during struggle inside North Mississippi convenience store

A police officer was injured after a struggle with a man at a north Mississippi convenience store.

Verone Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said the struggle began inside the store around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the man attempted to get the officer’s service weapon. The weapon discharged during the struggle.

Nunn said no one was hit by the gunshot.

Nunn says the man was taken into custody and the police officer was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

