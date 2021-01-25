Mississippi homeowner kills one of two intruders in shootout

A Mississippi homeowner reportedly shot and killed one of the two armed suspects trying to force their way inside his home.

The homeowner was injured after a shootout with the two men Sunday evening.

The homeowner shot one of the suspects multiple times to protect himself, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a news release.

Police responded to calls of shots being fired around 6:30 p.m. in the Mill Avenue area on Washington Boulevard in Moss Point.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying in the road dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The death reportedly occurred after two men attempted to rob the homeowner at gunpoint. Police report that at least one of the suspects fired multiple times at the homeowner, who returned fire, striking at least one of the intruders, who died of his wounds.

The status of the second man was unclear.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd said the body of the deceased male has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

The homeowner was treated and released from the hospital for his gunshot wounds.

This case will be presented to the next Grand Jury for their review to determine if charges should be filed against the homeowner.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

