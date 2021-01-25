Mississippi’s post-holiday coronavirus surge may be slowing, state statistics indicate

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in approximately one month, a sign perhaps that the post-holiday surge may be waning.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 5,777.

In the first 25 days of January 994 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began. Previously, December was the record with 982 deaths reported.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Monday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Monday 927 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 265,146.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,602 on Monday. It was the lowest 7-day average of new cases since early December.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,774 with Monday’s update, also the lowest 14-day average since the first week of December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2153 71 72 15 Alcorn 2735 54 129 20 Amite 1024 26 54 7 Attala 1974 64 173 36 Benton 865 23 45 10 Bolivar 4149 109 225 31 Calhoun 1418 22 28 4 Carroll 1069 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1896 44 53 15 Choctaw 638 13 1 0 Claiborne 897 25 45 9 Clarke 1486 62 122 30 Clay 1675 37 27 3 Coahoma 2515 55 129 11 Copiah 2507 49 79 9 Covington 2224 73 136 39 De Soto 17807 191 113 24 Forrest 6236 124 224 50 Franklin 707 17 40 4 George 2048 39 59 7 Greene 1145 29 52 6 Grenada 2242 72 154 32 Hancock 2963 62 69 14 Harrison 14298 204 481 65 Hinds 16967 332 796 120 Holmes 1722 68 103 20 Humphreys 848 24 33 8 Issaquena 160 6 0 0 Itawamba 2700 63 125 22 Jackson 10976 190 217 30 Jasper 1825 38 36 2 Jefferson 571 21 40 5 Jefferson Davis 889 30 8 1 Jones 6782 118 217 41 Kemper 810 20 45 9 Lafayette 5229 101 188 54 Lamar 5074 65 52 13 Lauderdale 6128 192 430 94 Lawrence 1076 17 27 2 Leake 2384 67 89 14 Lee 9088 145 215 41 Leflore 3122 109 234 52 Lincoln 3076 88 173 37 Lowndes 5564 120 255 56 Madison 8619 169 359 69 Marion 2259 73 158 24 Marshall 3585 70 64 15 Monroe 3693 110 189 55 Montgomery 1127 36 54 9 Neshoba 3499 154 197 56 Newton 2000 46 86 15 Noxubee 1141 26 35 6 Oktibbeha 4094 82 215 36 Panola 3882 81 102 13 Pearl River 3508 106 158 33 Perry 1053 31 21 7 Pike 2710 81 125 34 Pontotoc 3785 60 78 7 Prentiss 2545 54 99 15 Quitman 714 9 0 0 Rankin 11280 221 390 60 Scott 2608 49 61 4 Sharkey 457 17 43 8 Simpson 2438 72 157 20 Smith 1307 26 60 8 Stone 1529 25 84 14 Sunflower 2930 75 117 19 Tallahatchie 1575 35 50 7 Tate 2811 62 80 19 Tippah 2501 50 115 7 Tishomingo 1956 61 102 27 Tunica 893 21 18 2 Union 3577 64 131 21 Walthall 1150 37 68 13 Warren 3698 103 169 38 Washington 4951 125 189 39 Wayne 2150 34 69 11 Webster 974 24 58 11 Wilkinson 599 25 24 5 Winston 2077 71 116 37 Yalobusha 1238 35 82 22 Yazoo 2571 56 139 18 Total 265,146 5,777 10,103 1,875

