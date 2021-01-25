January 25, 2021

Shots fired into home of Mississippi deputy

By Magnolia State Live

Published 5:38 am Monday, January 25, 2021

Police are searching for those responsible for shooting into a Mississippi deputy’s house multiple times Sunday morning.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for the driver of a white sedan who may be responsible for shooting into the deputy’s house in Jackson. No one was injured in the incident.

The address of the deputy’s home was not released for safety reasons.

The Jackson Police Department is leading the investigation and Hinds County deputies are assisting.

