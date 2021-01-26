Police: Man steals vehicle after walking in Mississippi house, demands keys from homeowner

A New Orleans man is accused of stealing a car after he reportedly walked into a Biloxi home and demanded the keys.

Harrison County officials say the man then rammed a deputy’s patrol car while driving the stolen vehicle.

Charles Romelis Travis, 29, of New Orleans was arrested on felony charges of receiving stolen property, attempted motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle theft, failure to stop for a motor vehicle when an officer signals to do so, burglary, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

A news release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that Travis had abandoned a vehicle on Mississippi 67 and walked to a Dollar General Store nearby where he robbed a customer of their car keys, and attempted to steal their vehicle.

Failing to get the car started, Travis then opened the unlocked door of a Biloxi house and walked into the home. He then reportedly confronted the resident to get their keys, and then fled in the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after that, authorities spotted the stolen car on Interstate 10 and chased it until Travis sped into the parking lot of the Home Depot on Cedar Lake Road and rammed into a Harrison County patrol car.

The stolen vehicle stalled at that point, the release said, and Travis fought with law enforcement officers before he was taken into custody.

After his arrest, authorities found the first vehicle Travis had abandoned on Highway 67. That car had been reported stolen out of New Orleans, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

