January coronavirus death toll climbs higher as dozens more deaths reported

January’s record death toll for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in Mississippi climbed higher Wednesday as dozens more deaths were reported.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 65 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 5,917.

So far in January 1,134 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The recent high number of deaths has, sadly, provided some relief for the state’s hospitals. After running for weeks with 1,300 to 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 patients filling hospital beds, the number dipped below 1,000 patients earlier this week.

The state reported Wednesday 2,074 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 268,672. Wednesday’s cases mark the first time in several days the new cases topped 2,000.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,769 on Wednesday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,760 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2181 72 72 15 Alcorn 2762 57 129 20 Amite 1038 29 54 7 Attala 1982 65 173 36 Benton 874 23 45 10 Bolivar 4187 111 225 31 Calhoun 1431 22 28 4 Carroll 1077 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1915 46 53 15 Choctaw 649 14 1 0 Claiborne 904 26 45 9 Clarke 1510 62 122 30 Clay 1695 38 27 3 Coahoma 2536 56 129 11 Copiah 2546 49 79 9 Covington 2261 73 136 39 De Soto 18020 198 113 24 Forrest 6324 126 224 50 Franklin 715 17 40 4 George 2110 41 59 7 Greene 1159 30 52 6 Grenada 2258 74 154 32 Hancock 3042 63 69 14 Harrison 14654 214 482 65 Hinds 17192 342 797 123 Holmes 1732 68 103 20 Humphreys 862 25 33 8 Issaquena 161 6 0 0 Itawamba 2726 65 125 22 Jackson 11146 194 230 30 Jasper 1858 39 37 2 Jefferson 575 21 40 5 Jefferson Davis 902 31 8 1 Jones 6934 120 217 41 Kemper 818 20 45 9 Lafayette 5295 102 188 54 Lamar 5155 65 53 13 Lauderdale 6212 198 430 94 Lawrence 1093 17 27 2 Leake 2393 67 89 14 Lee 9160 149 215 41 Leflore 3148 110 234 52 Lincoln 3114 89 173 37 Lowndes 5623 124 256 59 Madison 8736 173 359 69 Marion 2307 74 158 24 Marshall 3622 73 64 15 Monroe 3746 112 189 55 Montgomery 1131 36 54 9 Neshoba 3528 160 199 58 Newton 2027 48 86 15 Noxubee 1147 26 35 6 Oktibbeha 4136 86 215 36 Panola 3907 84 102 13 Pearl River 3578 107 161 33 Perry 1064 31 21 7 Pike 2759 85 125 34 Pontotoc 3834 61 78 7 Prentiss 2572 55 99 15 Quitman 716 11 0 0 Rankin 11404 225 390 60 Scott 2680 55 103 9 Sharkey 459 17 43 8 Simpson 2460 72 157 20 Smith 1342 26 60 8 Stone 1547 27 84 14 Sunflower 2960 79 117 19 Tallahatchie 1588 35 50 7 Tate 2829 64 80 19 Tippah 2526 52 116 8 Tishomingo 1978 61 102 27 Tunica 897 22 18 2 Union 3619 66 131 21 Walthall 1166 38 68 13 Warren 3766 103 169 38 Washington 4984 125 189 39 Wayne 2193 37 69 11 Webster 990 24 58 11 Wilkinson 603 25 24 5 Winston 2089 71 116 37 Yalobusha 1254 35 82 22 Yazoo 2599 56 139 18 Total 268,672 5,917 10,169 1,889

