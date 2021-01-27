Mississippi man arrested after reportedly killing niece after ongoing dispute ends in violence

One woman is dead and her uncle is in custody for her murder after a family argument turned deadly Monday.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Darryl Larry, 60, was in custody after the dead body of his niece Summer Larry, 27, was discovered by a family member Monday evening.

Scott said the murder happened on at a house on White Station Road in West Point. Darryl Larry reportedly was arguing with his niece when the argument escalated. Darryl Larry and Summer Larry had reportedly had several confrontations in the past.

Summer Larry’s body would not be discovered until hours later by a family member. Darryl Larry has fled the scene, Scott said.

Summer Larry was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma. The murder weapon has not been confirmed, Scott said.

Darryl Larry was arrested Monday evening after community members helped locate him. Darryl Larry was arraigned in Clay County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon. His bond is set at $1 million. Scott says Darryl Larry is cooperating with the investigation at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive. Summer Larry’s body has been taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.

