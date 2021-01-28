Nineteen-year-old woman in custody after Mississippi bank robbery
A 19-year-old woman is in custody following a Hattiesburg bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Hattiesburg Police Department officials say officers responded to the robbery at the Hancock Whitney Bank on U.S. Highway 98 around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Shortly after, the suspect who fled the scene was taken into custody on Shenandoah Drive, a few blocks from the bank, by Lamar County Deputies, who also responded to the incident.
McNair, of Lamar County, was charged with one count of robbery and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response to the robbery.
