Mississippi 2-year-old accidentally shot, killed by 4-year-old brother
A 2-year-old girl died Friday after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her in Jones County.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting Friday morning, WDAM-TV reported. The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. Her name has not been released.
According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun. Further details, including how the older child got his hands on a gun, were not released.
An investigation is ongoing.
