Mississippi man accused of ‘very brutal’ murder of girlfriend in front of couple’s 1-year-old child

A Mississippi man is in custody after what police call a “very brutal” murder of his 33-year-old girlfriend.

Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew told local news sources that Ray Parker Jr., 45, shot his girlfriend, Adrienne Coker, multiple times in her torso, head and arms.

The shooting occurred, police say, as Coker and her 1-year-old child were trying to leave in her vehicle. The shooting reportedly continued after Coker got out of the vehicle.

The couple’s 1-year-old child was received minor injuries during the shooting, but was not shot

Parker was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Parker’s bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge, $100,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $50,000 for the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.

He was taken to the Leake County Jail.

