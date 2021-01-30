Madison doctor pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen

A Madison doctor has pleaded guilty to charges of sex crimes against a teen.

According to the Madison County District Attorney’s office, Pediatric gastroenterology specialist Neelesh Tipnis pleaded guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes as a lesser included offense to his indicted charge of sexual battery of a minor.

Tipnis is accused of making inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl between December 2019 and January 2020. Madison police said parents of the 14-year-old girl told authorities their child was speaking with an adult inappropriately.

Gratification of lust carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

