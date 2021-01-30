Mississippi coronavirus new cases lower, but dozens more deaths reported
Mississippi reported a lower-than-average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Saturday, but three dozen more deaths attributed to the virus.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 36 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,018.
So far in January 1,236 deaths have been reported, making January the month with the most COVID deaths reported since the pandemic began in March.
Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state reported Saturday 1,528 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 274,190.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,595 on Saturday.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,665 with Saturday’s update.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2208
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2813
|57
|130
|20
|Amite
|1063
|29
|54
|7
|Attala
|2006
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|888
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4298
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1484
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1095
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1937
|47
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|663
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|915
|26
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1561
|64
|122
|30
|Clay
|1717
|44
|33
|4
|Coahoma
|2581
|57
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2593
|51
|80
|10
|Covington
|2308
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18323
|200
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6449
|127
|225
|50
|Franklin
|719
|18
|39
|4
|George
|2140
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1171
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2287
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3128
|66
|69
|14
|Harrison
|15180
|220
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17526
|350
|804
|127
|Holmes
|1757
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|876
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|161
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2762
|66
|132
|23
|Jackson
|11428
|195
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1925
|38 *
|39
|2
|Jefferson
|590
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|926
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7166
|122
|218
|41
|Kemper
|839
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5392
|103
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5265
|66
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6343
|202
|433
|94
|Lawrence
|1115
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2424
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9264
|149
|216
|41
|Leflore
|3193
|114
|233
|52
|Lincoln
|3186
|92
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5701
|127
|256
|61
|Madison
|8893
|175
|360
|69
|Marion
|2353
|74
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3682
|76
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3806
|115
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1147
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3560
|160
|201
|58
|Newton
|2058
|48
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1166
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4206
|87
|216
|36
|Panola
|4008
|85
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3704
|110
|172
|33
|Perry
|1088
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2812
|88
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3897
|62
|80
|7
|Prentiss
|2595
|55
|99
|15
|Quitman
|740
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11670
|231
|390
|61
|Scott
|2734
|56
|106
|9
|Sharkey
|475
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2493
|73
|158
|20
|Smith
|1390
|26
|61
|8
|Stone
|1592
|27
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3005
|80
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1618
|36
|50
|7
|Tate
|2866
|65
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2596
|54
|117
|9
|Tishomingo
|2004
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|913
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3693
|67
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1185
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3871
|107
|170
|38
|Washington
|5024
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2281
|38
|69
|11
|Webster
|1007
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|606
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2122
|72
|123
|37
|Yalobusha
|1296
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2668
|57
|139
|18
|Total
|274,190
|6,018
|10,232
|1,902
* Note: One previously reported death in Jasper County was counted in error, and has been removed.
