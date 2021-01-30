Teen accused of biting Columbus police officer
A teen in Macon is accused of biting a Columbus police officer.
Demon Clopton Jr., 18, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest.
Police Chief Fred Shelton told local news sources officers went to pick-up Clopton for Macon police and that’s when Clopton allegedly bit the officer.
Shelton said that Clopton was the victim in a December shooting.
Macon investigators are charging Clopton with aggravated assault, armed robbery and breaking and entering.
He remains in the Lowndes County jail.
You Might Like
Madison doctor pleads guilty to sexual involvement with teen
A Madison doctor has pleaded guilty to charges of sex crimes against a teen. According to the Madison County District... read more