January 31, 2021

Mississippi adds more than two-dozen new coronavirus deaths on last day of month

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:15 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021

Mississippi ended its deadliest month of the COVID-19 coronavirus Sunday with more than two-dozen deaths added to the  January death toll. New cases are at a nearly two-month low, however, indicating the virus’ spread may be slowing.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 27 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,045.

January was Mississippi’s deadliest month since the pandemic began with 1,263 deaths reported in the month.

Because some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, not all of the deaths reported Saturday occurred in the last 24 hours.

The state reported Saturday 811 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 275,001.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,595 on Saturday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since December 1.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,665 with Saturday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since the first week in December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2212 72
Alcorn 2816 58
Amite 1066 29
Attala 2008 65
Benton 892 23
Bolivar 4315 111
Calhoun 1487 23
Carroll 1100 22
Chickasaw 1940 47
Choctaw 663 14
Claiborne 920 26
Clarke 1574 64
Clay 1720 44
Coahoma 2590 57
Copiah 2599 51
Covington 2312 73
De Soto 18370 201
Forrest 6476 127
Franklin 722 19
George 2145 42
Greene 1172 31
Grenada 2298 74
Hancock 3154 66
Harrison 15236 223
Hinds 17576 351
Holmes 1759 68
Humphreys 876 25
Issaquena 162 6
Itawamba 2770 66
Jackson 11471 196
Jasper 1929 39
Jefferson 590 23
Jefferson Davis 926 31
Jones 7206 123
Kemper 839 21
Lafayette 5414 104
Lamar 5289 67
Lauderdale 6368 203
Lawrence 1116 17
Leake 2435 68
Lee 9279 149
Leflore 3204 114
Lincoln 3193 92
Lowndes 5714 127
Madison 8922 176
Marion 2359 74
Marshall 3710 77
Monroe 3811 117
Montgomery 1153 36
Neshoba 3566 160
Newton 2063 48
Noxubee 1169 27
Oktibbeha 4212 87
Panola 4015 85
Pearl River 3714 111
Perry 1090 32
Pike 2818 89
Pontotoc 3901 62
Prentiss 2599 55
Quitman 741 11
Rankin 11693 232
Scott 2742 56
Sharkey 478 17
Simpson 2499 74
Smith 1395 27
Stone 1598 27
Sunflower 3015 81
Tallahatchie 1624 37
Tate 2869 66
Tippah 2600 54
Tishomingo 2008 62
Tunica 923 22
Union 3702 67
Walthall 1186 38
Warren 3888 109
Washington 5029 125
Wayne 2288 38
Webster 1010 24
Wilkinson 606 25
Winston 2125 72
Yalobusha 1304 36
Yazoo 2673 57
Total 275,001 6,045
