Two killed, one teen injured in shooting involving stolen vehicle

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving three victims that took place around 5 p.m. Saturday at West Street and Mitchell Avenue.

Two men died from their wounds. Local news outlets report that one of the men was shot in the head and one was shot in the neck area. They were sitting inside a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day. A 17-year-old male was also shot in the shoulder. He was in the same vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

The motive is still under investigation.

