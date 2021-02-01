A bright spot in Mississippi’s dark, two-month recent period of coronavirus pandemic; case numbers seem to be slowing
After closing out the deadliest month in Mississippi’s coronavirus, the state reported Monday the lowest number of new cases since before Thanksgiving, a bright spot in what had been a dark two months of the pandemic.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,056.
The state reported Monday 705 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 275,706.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,509 on Monday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since December 1.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,555 with Monday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since the first week in December.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2217
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2820
|58
|130
|20
|Amite
|1067
|29
|54
|7
|Attala
|2009
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|893
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4322
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1487
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1101
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1942
|47
|54
|15
|Choctaw
|663
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|922
|26
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1575
|64
|122
|30
|Clay
|1724
|44
|33
|4
|Coahoma
|2593
|57
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2607
|51
|80
|10
|Covington
|2316
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18408
|202
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6494
|129
|225
|50
|Franklin
|723
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2148
|42
|59
|7
|Greene
|1174
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2305
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3162
|66
|69
|14
|Harrison
|15292
|223
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17633
|351
|803
|127
|Holmes
|1761
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|878
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|162
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2774
|66
|132
|23
|Jackson
|11495
|196
|230
|30
|Jasper
|1943
|39
|39
|2
|Jefferson
|591
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|929
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7278
|123
|218
|41
|Kemper
|840
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5434
|104
|187
|54
|Lamar
|5302
|67
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6379
|203
|433
|94
|Lawrence
|1123
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2439
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9289
|149
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3210
|114
|235
|52
|Lincoln
|3212
|92
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5735
|127
|256
|61
|Madison
|8941
|176
|361
|69
|Marion
|2364
|74
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3720
|78
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3819
|117
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1154
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3568
|160
|201
|58
|Newton
|2065
|48
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1170
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4218
|87
|216
|36
|Panola
|4025
|85
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3717
|111
|172
|33
|Perry
|1091
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2824
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3909
|62
|80
|7
|Prentiss
|2599
|55
|99
|15
|Quitman
|743
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11734
|235
|390
|61
|Scott
|2746
|56
|106
|9
|Sharkey
|478
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2504
|75
|158
|20
|Smith
|1400
|27
|61
|8
|Stone
|1605
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3017
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1630
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2872
|66
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2609
|54
|117
|9
|Tishomingo
|2017
|62
|102
|27
|Tunica
|924
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3712
|67
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1187
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3899
|109
|170
|38
|Washington
|5033
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2302
|39
|69
|11
|Webster
|1014
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|607
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2128
|72
|123
|37
|Yalobusha
|1307
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2683
|57
|139
|18
|Total
|275,706
|6,056
|10,235
|1,902
Mississippi coronavirus new cases lower, but dozens more deaths reported
Mississippi reported a lower-than-average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Saturday, but three dozen more deaths attributed to the virus.... read more