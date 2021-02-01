BREAKING NEWS: Mississippi deputy shot while on duty

A Mississippi deputy is in critical condition after being shot, according to authorities.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed to local news sources that a deputy was shot while responding to a reported suicide attempt on Caesar Necaise Road northeast of Picayune Monday afternoon.

The suspect reportedly shot the deputy as the deputy was getting out of his vehicle to respond to the call.

Another deputy who arrived on the scene reportedly shot the suspect after being fired upon.

Both the deputy and suspect have been taken to hospitals in New Orleans for treatment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is at the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

