Sheriff’s office: Lock your doors as deputies search for escaped inmate

A Mississippi sheriff’s office warned the public Monday to lock their doors and windows after an inmate escaped from a county jail earlier in the day.

Deputies in Quitman County said convict Christopher Kent managed to escape custody Monday afternoon and remained on the loose Monday night.

Kent was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. If you see him, law enforcement officers ask that you call for help and do not approach him.

