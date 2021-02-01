SHOOTING UPDATE: Mississippi deputy dies after being shot on duty Monday

Local news sources in Biloxi report that Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam has identified the deputy as Lt. Michael Boutte.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office suffered a huge loss today,” Adam wrote in a statement announcing Boutte’s death. “Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies, and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can’t begin to describe the heartbreak we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones.”

Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in Operation Desert Storm. Boutte later attended the United States Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the reserves in New Orleans.