February 2, 2021

New cases of coronavirus trend down in Mississippi; death toll keeps climbing

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to trend lower with the latest data released from the state Tuesday, but deaths from people already infected continue to climb.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 76 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,132.

The state reported Tuesday 825 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 276,531.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,419 on Tuesday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since December 1.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,529 with Tuesday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since December 5.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2226 72 72 15
Alcorn 2822 59 129 20
Amite 1069 30 54 7
Attala 2017 65 173 36
Benton 894 24 45 10
Bolivar 4341 111 226 31
Calhoun 1488 23 29 4
Carroll 1102 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1947 49 57 15
Choctaw 665 14 1 0
Claiborne 925 27 45 9
Clarke 1577 65 123 30
Clay 1729 45 34 5
Coahoma 2593 58 129 11
Copiah 2614 51 80 10
Covington 2327 73 136 39
De Soto 18450 209 113 24
Forrest 6516 130 225 50
Franklin 725 19 39 4
George 2165 42 59 7
Greene 1180 31 52 6
Grenada 2306 74 155 32
Hancock 3174 67 68 14
Harrison 15376 234 481 65
Hinds 17669 357 803 127
Holmes 1763 69 103 20
Humphreys 879 25 34 8
Issaquena 162 6 0 0
Itawamba 2783 68 133 23
Jackson 11546 199 230 30
Jasper 1950 39 40 2
Jefferson 592 23 40 7
Jefferson Davis 932 31 8 1
Jones 7307 124 218 41
Kemper 842 21 45 9
Lafayette 5442 105 187 55
Lamar 5316 67 53 13
Lauderdale 6403 206 434 95
Lawrence 1127 18 27 2
Leake 2446 68 88 14
Lee 9306 150 217 41
Leflore 3217 114 235 52
Lincoln 3222 94 173 37
Lowndes 5752 130 256 62
Madison 8988 178 360 69
Marion 2373 75 158 24
Marshall 3728 81 64 15
Monroe 3827 117 189 55
Montgomery 1154 36 54 9
Neshoba 3580 161 201 58
Newton 2076 48 87 15
Noxubee 1174 27 35 6
Oktibbeha 4228 87 216 36
Panola 4034 86 102 13
Pearl River 3749 113 186 33
Perry 1091 32 21 7
Pike 2837 89 125 34
Pontotoc 3922 62 80 7
Prentiss 2602 56 99 15
Quitman 743 11 0 0
Rankin 11761 237 390 61
Scott 2759 58 114 11
Sharkey 480 17 43 8
Simpson 2513 76 158 20
Smith 1406 27 61 8
Stone 1607 28 84 14
Sunflower 3024 81 117 19
Tallahatchie 1631 37 50 7
Tate 2875 67 80 19
Tippah 2618 55 119 9
Tishomingo 2022 62 102 27
Tunica 924 22 18 2
Union 3717 68 132 22
Walthall 1190 38 68 13
Warren 3900 110 170 38
Washington 5038 125 189 39
Wayne 2313 40 69 11
Webster 1016 24 58 11
Wilkinson 607 25 25 5
Winston 2133 73 123 38
Yalobusha 1314 36 82 22
Yazoo 2693 59 139 18
Total 276,531 6,132 10,265 1,910
