February 3, 2021

18-year-old arrested for sexual assault in north Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a sexual assault was reported in north Mississippi.

Oxford police arrested Clavin Denzell White, 18, without incident. The sexual assault was reported on January 25, 2021.

White has been charged with felony sexual battery.

He’s been issued a $15,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

