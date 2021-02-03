Illinois woman flees to Mississippi after she reportedly films herself pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

An Illinois woman was apprehended in Mississippi after she reportedly poured boiling water in her boyfriend while he was asleep on her couch.

Alexis Sykes, 22, of Roselle, Ill., was ordered held on $500,000 bail. She faces various charges including two counts of aggravated battery by caustic substance and two counts of aggravated domestic battery — both felonies.

After the scalding, Sykes reportedly hid the boyfriend’s car keys. When he woke up the boyfriend said he could see the skin falling off his arms.

Officials said Sykes fled to Mississippi after she recorded herself committing the act in the couple’s apartment on Jan. 2. She then reportedly posted the video to Snapchat. With th disturbing she included an emoji-filled caption that appeared to mock the victim, officials said.

Sykes was located in Mississippi two weeks later and extradited back to DuPage County.

The boyfriend eventually found his keys and drove himself to a local hospital, according to a news release. He was then transported to Loyola University Medical Center Burn Unit where he was hospitalized for two weeks and underwent skin graft surgery to treat his burns.

Sykes appeared at a hearing on Monday afternoon before Judge Alex McGimpsey. Authorities didn’t give a motive for the alleged scalding. Sykes’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.

