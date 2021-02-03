Investigators: Six weeks after disappearance, Alabama woman may have been victim of foul play

The search continues in Walker County for a missing and endangered woman.

Nearly six weeks ago, Summer Lashay Buzbee, 23, disappeared after last being seen in Jasper on Dec. 20.

Investigators now believe Buzbee may be a victim of foul play.

Last week, 75 people joined the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to search for Buzbee around Old Russellville Road near the Marjac Poultry Plant, where investigators recovered some of Buzbee’s belongings.

If you have information that can help find Buzbee, please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464.

