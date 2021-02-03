Mississippi congressman co-sponsors effort to revive Keystone Pipeline construction

Mississippi congressman Steven Palazzo announced that he has co-sponsored a bill that, if passed, would cause the Keystone XL Pipeline to resume construction.

I’ve cosponsored @RepArmstrongND bill to proceed with construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline. The Biden Administration’s assault on America’s oil & gas industry cannot be tolerated. I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to reverse the harmful policies by the new president. https://t.co/lXJITSh0WG — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) February 2, 2021

President Joe Biden halted construction on the 1,700-mile pipeline last month through executive order.

Republican leaders, including Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith accused the Biden administration of killing “thousands of American jobs” with the executive order.

“The Biden Administration’s assault on America’s oil & gas industry cannot be tolerated,” Palazzo said after announcing he had co-sponsored Congressman Kelly Armstrong’s bill. “I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to reverse the harmful policies by the new president.”

The Keystone XL Pipeline, which would span from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, was rejected by the Obama administration but was revived by Donald Trump.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

