Mississippi’s coronavirus curve finally flattening after holiday season spike

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Wednesday to a rate not seen since late November after the state reported its latest statistics.

The state reported Wednesday 791 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 277,322.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 26 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,158.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,236 on Wednesday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since late November.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,464 with Wednesday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since early December.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 222,812 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2228 72 72 15 Alcorn 2830 59 129 20 Amite 1070 30 54 7 Attala 2017 65 173 36 Benton 896 24 45 10 Bolivar 4353 111 226 31 Calhoun 1493 23 29 4 Carroll 1102 22 48 9 Chickasaw 1950 49 57 15 Choctaw 667 14 1 0 Claiborne 926 27 45 9 Clarke 1583 65 123 30 Clay 1733 45 34 5 Coahoma 2600 58 129 11 Copiah 2625 51 80 10 Covington 2332 73 136 39 De Soto 18490 210 113 24 Forrest 6542 130 225 50 Franklin 726 19 39 4 George 2168 42 59 7 Greene 1185 31 52 6 Grenada 2315 74 155 32 Hancock 3179 67 68 14 Harrison 15412 234 481 65 Hinds 17748 358 803 127 Holmes 1768 69 103 20 Humphreys 881 25 34 8 Issaquena 163 6 0 0 Itawamba 2790 68 133 23 Jackson 11590 201 230 30 Jasper 1954 39 40 2 Jefferson 592 23 40 7 Jefferson Davis 938 31 8 1 Jones 7332 124 218 41 Kemper 844 21 45 9 Lafayette 5456 106 187 55 Lamar 5339 67 53 13 Lauderdale 6425 212 439 96 Lawrence 1133 18 27 2 Leake 2448 68 88 14 Lee 9323 150 217 41 Leflore 3220 114 235 52 Lincoln 3238 94 173 37 Lowndes 5761 130 256 62 Madison 9009 182 360 69 Marion 2386 75 158 24 Marshall 3738 81 64 15 Monroe 3840 118 189 55 Montgomery 1156 36 54 9 Neshoba 3587 162 201 58 Newton 2082 49 87 15 Noxubee 1178 27 35 6 Oktibbeha 4231 87 216 36 Panola 4047 87 102 13 Pearl River 3775 115 186 33 Perry 1092 32 21 7 Pike 2841 89 125 34 Pontotoc 3933 63 80 8 Prentiss 2607 56 99 15 Quitman 743 11 0 0 Rankin 11796 240 390 61 Scott 2769 58 114 11 Sharkey 480 17 43 8 Simpson 2518 76 158 20 Smith 1409 27 62 8 Stone 1615 28 84 14 Sunflower 3029 81 117 19 Tallahatchie 1637 37 50 7 Tate 2880 67 80 19 Tippah 2623 55 119 9 Tishomingo 2029 62 102 27 Tunica 926 22 18 2 Union 3727 68 132 22 Walthall 1194 38 68 13 Warren 3916 110 170 38 Washington 5042 125 189 39 Wayne 2324 40 69 11 Webster 1024 24 58 11 Wilkinson 607 25 25 5 Winston 2141 74 128 39 Yalobusha 1320 36 82 22 Yazoo 2706 59 139 18 Total 277,322 6,158 10,276 1,913

