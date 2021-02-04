Mississippi coronavirus new case averages drop again, now at two-month low
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Thursday to a rate not seen in more than two months.
The state reported Thursday 1,210 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 278,532.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 24 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,182.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,151 on Thursday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 28.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,387 with Thursday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since early December 1.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2232
|72
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2839
|59
|129
|20
|Amite
|1072
|30
|54
|7
|Attala
|2022
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|899
|24
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4385
|111
|226
|31
|Calhoun
|1499
|23
|29
|4
|Carroll
|1108
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1954
|49
|57
|15
|Choctaw
|668
|14
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|928
|27
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1592
|65
|123
|30
|Clay
|1735
|45
|34
|5
|Coahoma
|2614
|58
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2629
|52
|80
|11
|Covington
|2339
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|18569
|212
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6582
|131
|225
|50
|Franklin
|726
|19
|39
|4
|George
|2171
|43
|59
|7
|Greene
|1186
|31
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2323
|74
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3194
|70
|68
|14
|Harrison
|15510
|236
|481
|65
|Hinds
|17823
|359
|804
|127
|Holmes
|1770
|69
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|881
|25
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|164
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2799
|68
|133
|23
|Jackson
|11636
|201
|231
|30
|Jasper
|1960
|39
|41
|2
|Jefferson
|592
|23
|40
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|942
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|7371
|125
|217
|41
|Kemper
|845
|21
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5499
|106
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5361
|67
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6468
|212
|439
|96
|Lawrence
|1137
|18
|27
|2
|Leake
|2455
|68
|88
|14
|Lee
|9346
|151
|217
|41
|Leflore
|3224
|114
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3251
|95
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5779
|130
|256
|62
|Madison
|9042
|183
|360
|69
|Marion
|2394
|76
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3760
|83
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3857
|118
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1157
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3596
|162
|201
|58
|Newton
|2098
|49
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1182
|27
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4244
|88
|216
|36
|Panola
|4068
|88
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3791
|116
|186
|33
|Perry
|1094
|32
|21
|7
|Pike
|2856
|89
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3949
|63
|80
|8
|Prentiss
|2614
|56
|99
|15
|Quitman
|745
|11
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11890
|242
|390
|61
|Scott
|2786
|58
|114
|11
|Sharkey
|481
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2532
|76
|158
|20
|Smith
|1422
|27
|62
|8
|Stone
|1622
|28
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3041
|81
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1642
|37
|50
|7
|Tate
|2886
|67
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2633
|55
|119
|9
|Tishomingo
|2040
|63
|102
|27
|Tunica
|934
|22
|18
|2
|Union
|3751
|68
|132
|22
|Walthall
|1194
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3940
|110
|170
|38
|Washington
|5048
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2332
|40
|69
|11
|Webster
|1026
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|608
|25
|25
|5
|Winston
|2147
|74
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1337
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2714
|59
|139
|18
|Total
|278,532
|6,182
|10,281
|1,914
Growing number of Louisiana residents traveling to Mississippi to get COVID-19 vaccine
A growing number of Louisiana residents are driving to Mississippi to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to an article on... read more