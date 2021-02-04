Mississippi Health Department fine-tunes how people schedule second dose of vaccine, hotline still available
The Mississippi State Department of Health is fine-tuning the process of scheduling second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The department announced Thursday that it will now schedule second doses through reminder emails or the hotline at 877-978-6453.
Those who have already received the first dose will now receive an email message with instructions on scheduling a second appointment for the vaccine.
MSDH has set up drive-through vaccine locations at sites around the state.
Mississippians eligible for the vaccine include people ages 65 and up along with anyone 16 and up who suffer from a pre-existing condition that makes them more susceptible to more severe symptoms of the coronavirus.
Escaped Mississippi inmate arrested in Tate County
The Mississippi inmate who escaped from custody this week has been captured in Tate County. The Tate County Sheriff’s Office... read more