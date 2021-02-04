Search expands for Mississippi inmate who escaped Monday

Search for a Mississippi inmate who escaped Monday has expanded.

Christopher Kent escaped from a work detail in Quitman County while inmates were reportedly delivering lunches to the elderly in Marks. Officials have found what they believe was the orange jumpsuit Kent was wearing when he escaped.

Authorities have expanded their search for Kent to Panola and Tate counties. Kent reportedly has family in Tate County. He also has an ex-girlfriend in Missouri.

Kent has a lengthy criminal record which includes drug, domestic violence and stolen property charges. He was most recently in jail on a charge of receiving stolen property.

If you know anything about this case, call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department at 662-326-3131.

