February 5, 2021

Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases at nearly 3-month low

By Magnolia State Live

Published 9:50 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Friday to a nearly 3-month low, but more than three-dozen new deaths were reported.

The state reported Friday 1,210 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 279,742.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 40 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,222.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,011 on Friday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 12.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,327 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 30.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2250 73 72 15
Alcorn 2841 59 129 20
Amite 1073 30 54 7
Attala 2026 66 173 36
Benton 901 24 45 10
Bolivar 4402 112 231 31
Calhoun 1504 24 33 4
Carroll 1112 22 48 9
Chickasaw 1960 49 58 15
Choctaw 669 14 1 0
Claiborne 943 28 45 9
Clarke 1598 66 123 30
Clay 1739 45 36 5
Coahoma 2625 58 129 11
Copiah 2640 53 81 11
Covington 2346 73 136 39
De Soto 18648 214 113 24
Forrest 6625 132 225 50
Franklin 730 19 39 4
George 2182 43 59 7
Greene 1196 31 52 6
Grenada 2327 74 155 32
Hancock 3208 70 68 14
Harrison 15582 239 481 65
Hinds 17897 361 804 127
Holmes 1774 69 103 20
Humphreys 884 25 34 8
Issaquena 164 6 0 0
Itawamba 2807 68 134 23
Jackson 11711 202 231 30
Jasper 1973 39 43 2
Jefferson 597 25 40 7
Jefferson Davis 949 31 8 1
Jones 7427 127 217 41
Kemper 853 21 45 9
Lafayette 5522 107 187 55
Lamar 5385 67 53 13
Lauderdale 6487 213 439 96
Lawrence 1142 18 27 2
Leake 2460 68 88 14
Lee 9381 153 217 41
Leflore 3246 114 236 52
Lincoln 3269 96 173 37
Lowndes 5790 130 256 62
Madison 9075 185 360 69
Marion 2401 76 158 24
Marshall 3781 87 64 15
Monroe 3868 119 189 55
Montgomery 1159 36 54 9
Neshoba 3611 162 201 58
Newton 2104 49 87 15
Noxubee 1190 27 35 6
Oktibbeha 4260 88 216 36
Panola 4088 88 102 13
Pearl River 3805 117 186 33
Perry 1096 32 21 7
Pike 2875 89 125 34
Pontotoc 3961 64 86 9
Prentiss 2621 56 99 15
Quitman 745 12 0 0
Rankin 11964 243 390 61
Scott 2800 59 114 11
Sharkey 481 17 43 8
Simpson 2547 77 158 20
Smith 1433 27 62 8
Stone 1629 28 84 14
Sunflower 3049 81 117 19
Tallahatchie 1650 37 50 7
Tate 2891 67 80 19
Tippah 2645 55 119 9
Tishomingo 2048 63 102 27
Tunica 935 23 18 2
Union 3764 68 132 22
Walthall 1203 39 68 13
Warren 3951 110 170 38
Washington 5055 125 189 39
Wayne 2355 40 69 11
Webster 1028 24 58 11
Wilkinson 611 25 25 5
Winston 2155 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1345 36 82 22
Yazoo 2718 59 139 18
Total 279,742 6,222 10,303 1,915
