Mississippi’s weekly average of new coronavirus cases at nearly 3-month low
Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Friday to a nearly 3-month low, but more than three-dozen new deaths were reported.
The state reported Friday 1,210 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 279,742.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 40 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 6,222.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,011 on Friday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 12.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,327 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 30.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
