February 6, 2021

Mississippi’s weekly coronavirus cases fell to 3-month low; dozens more deaths reported

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:38 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 cases Saturday for the first time since early November, continuing a recent trend of a declining number of new cases.

The state reported Saturday 1,036 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 280,778.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 44 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,266.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 941 on Saturday. It was the lowest average number of new cases in a 7-day period since November 9.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,268 with Saturday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 29.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2253 74 72 15
Alcorn 2857 59 130 20
Amite 1079 31 54 7
Attala 2030 67 173 36
Benton 902 24 45 10
Bolivar 4411 112 231 31
Calhoun 1507 25 33 4
Carroll 1116 22 49 9
Chickasaw 1966 49 58 15
Choctaw 671 14 1 0
Claiborne 952 28 45 9
Clarke 1604 66 123 30
Clay 1743 45 37 5
Coahoma 2633 59 129 11
Copiah 2652 53 81 11
Covington 2355 73 136 39
De Soto 18726 217 113 24
Forrest 6664 134 225 50
Franklin 733 19 39 4
George 2192 43 59 7
Greene 1199 31 52 6
Grenada 2334 74 155 32
Hancock 3214 70 68 14
Harrison 15620 243 481 65
Hinds 17962 362 804 127
Holmes 1778 69 103 20
Humphreys 887 26 34 8
Issaquena 164 6 0 0
Itawamba 2815 69 134 23
Jackson 11745 206 233 32
Jasper 1983 40 43 2
Jefferson 597 25 40 7
Jefferson Davis 953 31 8 1
Jones 7467 132 217 41
Kemper 854 21 45 9
Lafayette 5542 108 187 55
Lamar 5425 69 53 13
Lauderdale 6514 214 439 97
Lawrence 1146 18 27 2
Leake 2466 68 88 14
Lee 9410 153 217 41
Leflore 3254 115 236 52
Lincoln 3285 97 173 37
Lowndes 5815 130 256 62
Madison 9112 186 362 69
Marion 2409 76 158 24
Marshall 3788 87 64 15
Monroe 3893 119 190 55
Montgomery 1161 36 54 9
Neshoba 3618 164 201 58
Newton 2111 49 87 15
Noxubee 1190 27 35 6
Oktibbeha 4271 88 216 36
Panola 4101 88 102 13
Pearl River 3820 117 186 33
Perry 1103 32 21 7
Pike 2882 89 125 34
Pontotoc 3976 65 87 10
Prentiss 2627 56 99 15
Quitman 750 12 0 0
Rankin 12040 243 390 61
Scott 2812 60 114 12
Sharkey 483 17 43 8
Simpson 2555 77 158 20
Smith 1436 27 62 8
Stone 1632 28 84 14
Sunflower 3059 81 117 19
Tallahatchie 1656 37 50 7
Tate 2899 67 80 19
Tippah 2651 58 119 11
Tishomingo 2056 64 102 27
Tunica 939 23 18 2
Union 3780 70 132 22
Walthall 1204 39 68 13
Warren 3972 110 170 38
Washington 5064 125 189 39
Wayne 2360 40 69 11
Webster 1030 24 58 11
Wilkinson 613 25 25 5
Winston 2160 74 130 39
Yalobusha 1357 36 82 22
Yazoo 2733 59 139 18
Total 280,778 6,266 10,312 1,922
