Mississippi police say 8-year-old girl shot in head recovering after surgery

The two children shot inside a car Friday night in Jackson are recovering, police report, but the shooter is still on the loose.

Jackson Police report three people were shot on Northside Drive at Hanging Moss Road Friday night.

Two of the victims were children, an 8-year-old girl shot in the head and a 2-year-old boy, who was shot, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim was a grown man, whose condition was not reported.

The 8-year-old girl went through surgery and was recovering Saturday, Jackson Police told WLBT-TV.

No suspect had been arrested early Saturday afternoon.

