Two children shot, one man killed in separate shootings during Friday night mayhem in Mississippi city

Four people were shot — one killed — Friday night all within a three-mile radius in Mississippi’s capitol city.

The shootings also involved two small children, who were injured.

According to Jackson news sources, the Friday night mayhem started when gunfire from a shooting of an adult male walking on Northside Drive Friday night carried over to a nearby vehicle, injuring two children — an 8-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — who were both sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired into the car. The 8-year-old girl was reportedly shot twice, at least once in the head, and was taken to the hospital for surgery. The 2-year-old’s injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

The adult male, who was walking on the street, was reportedly shot in the legs. His condition is unknown.

The shooting incident had Northside Drive blocked off at the Hanging Moss Road intersection by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Hours later, police responded to an incident at the Lincoln Garden Apartments on Sunset Drive, just three miles down the road from the earlier shooting.

Police said someone shot Trishawn Ferguson several times. Ferguson reportedly died at the scene. Police did not have a motive or suspect.

There’s no word on if the two shootings are related.

