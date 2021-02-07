February 7, 2021

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread remains as 3-month low

By Magnolia State Live

Published 1:44 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021

Mississippi’s pace of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at an approximate 3-month low Sunday after the latest statistics released by the state health department.

The state reported Sunday 900 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 281,678.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 3 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,269.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 954 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,247 with Sunday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 29.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2255 74
Alcorn 2863 59
Amite 1081 31
Attala 2031 67
Benton 908 24
Bolivar 4418 112
Calhoun 1514 25
Carroll 1117 22
Chickasaw 1966 49
Choctaw 676 14
Claiborne 953 28
Clarke 1608 66
Clay 1748 45
Coahoma 2642 59
Copiah 2663 53
Covington 2359 73
De Soto 18783 217
Forrest 6683 134
Franklin 735 19
George 2197 43
Greene 1202 31
Grenada 2342 74
Hancock 3225 70
Harrison 15702 244
Hinds 18038 362
Holmes 1783 69
Humphreys 888 26
Issaquena 164 6
Itawamba 2821 69
Jackson 11793 208
Jasper 1989 40
Jefferson 599 25
Jefferson Davis 957 31
Jones 7490 132
Kemper 858 21
Lafayette 5559 108
Lamar 5449 69
Lauderdale 6530 214
Lawrence 1152 18
Leake 2469 68
Lee 9431 153
Leflore 3258 115
Lincoln 3296 97
Lowndes 5835 130
Madison 9147 186
Marion 2422 76
Marshall 3799 87
Monroe 3902 119
Montgomery 1165 36
Neshoba 3623 164
Newton 2118 49
Noxubee 1193 27
Oktibbeha 4279 88
Panola 4109 88
Pearl River 3846 117
Perry 1108 32
Pike 2886 89
Pontotoc 3986 65
Prentiss 2630 56
Quitman 754 12
Rankin 12109 243
Scott 2823 60
Sharkey 484 17
Simpson 2560 77
Smith 1438 27
Stone 1640 28
Sunflower 3066 81
Tallahatchie 1661 37
Tate 2905 67
Tippah 2661 58
Tishomingo 2061 64
Tunica 947 23
Union 3785 70
Walthall 1205 39
Warren 3986 110
Washington 5068 125
Wayne 2364 40
Webster 1033 24
Wilkinson 613 25
Winston 2164 74
Yalobusha 1363 36
Yazoo 2745 59
Total 281,678 6,269
Print Article