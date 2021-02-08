After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally

The apparent spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to inch down in Mississippi after two months of spiraling numbers, hundreds of deaths and significant pressure on the state’s hospital system.

The state reported Monday 635 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 282,313.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,270.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 944 on Monday. The 7-day average of new cases was less than half the figure just three weeks ago in mid-January and significantly off the record high of more than 2,400 cases per day set earlier in January.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,226 with Monday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 28.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

