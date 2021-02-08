February 8, 2021

After two months of high cases, hundreds of deaths, Mississippi’s coronavirus spread seems to be slowing – finally

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:20 am Monday, February 8, 2021

The apparent spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to inch down in Mississippi after two months of spiraling numbers, hundreds of deaths and significant pressure on the state’s hospital system.

The state reported Monday 635 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 282,313.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported one new death on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 6,270.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 944 on Monday. The 7-day average of new cases was less than half the figure just three weeks ago in mid-January and significantly off the record high of more than 2,400 cases per day set earlier in January.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,226 with Monday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since November 28.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 238,176 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2256 74
Alcorn 2864 59
Amite 1084 31
Attala 2034 67
Benton 908 24
Bolivar 4430 112
Calhoun 1516 25
Carroll 1118 23
Chickasaw 1967 49
Choctaw 679 14
Claiborne 955 28
Clarke 1609 66
Clay 1749 45
Coahoma 2650 59
Copiah 2668 53
Covington 2362 73
De Soto 18838 217
Forrest 6701 134
Franklin 735 19
George 2203 43
Greene 1209 31
Grenada 2352 74
Hancock 3237 70
Harrison 15747 244
Hinds 18086 362
Holmes 1785 69
Humphreys 890 26
Issaquena 164 6
Itawamba 2823 69
Jackson 11838 208
Jasper 1992 40
Jefferson 601 25
Jefferson Davis 958 31
Jones 7507 132
Kemper 859 21
Lafayette 5568 108
Lamar 5467 69
Lauderdale 6541 214
Lawrence 1153 18
Leake 2469 68
Lee 9443 153
Leflore 3261 115
Lincoln 3303 97
Lowndes 5849 130
Madison 9162 186
Marion 2438 76
Marshall 3811 87
Monroe 3903 119
Montgomery 1168 36
Neshoba 3630 164
Newton 2125 49
Noxubee 1195 27
Oktibbeha 4290 88
Panola 4117 88
Pearl River 3856 117
Perry 1108 32
Pike 2893 89
Pontotoc 3992 65
Prentiss 2636 56
Quitman 755 12
Rankin 12146 243
Scott 2827 60
Sharkey 484 17
Simpson 2566 77
Smith 1444 27
Stone 1641 28
Sunflower 3073 81
Tallahatchie 1662 37
Tate 2907 67
Tippah 2665 58
Tishomingo 2064 64
Tunica 947 23
Union 3791 70
Walthall 1209 39
Warren 3990 110
Washington 5071 125
Wayne 2376 40
Webster 1040 24
Wilkinson 613 25
Winston 2166 74
Yalobusha 1366 36
Yazoo 2758 59
Total 282,313 6,270
