Mississippi mother killed by own son, deputies say; son then killed himself

A Mississippi mother was shot and killed over the weekend, and police investigators say her own son pulled the trigger, then turned the gun on himself.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Karen Thomas, 67, was shot and killed Saturday in the Powers community of Jones County.

Her son, John Thomas, 35, then shot and killed himself, deputies said.

“This tragic situation has been exhaustively investigated throughout the weekend by our Criminal Investigation Division investigators,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

